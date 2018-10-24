James Harden exits early with hamstring tightness; to be re-evaluated Thursday

HOUSTON -- Reigning MVP James Harden did not finish the Houston Rockets' 100-89 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday due to tightness in his hamstring.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni did not know the severity of the injury. He said Harden would be re-evaluated Thursday.

Harden felt tightness in the hamstring earlier in the game, D'Antoni said. He exited with a little more than five minutes to play and did not return.

The Rockets, who had the NBA's best record at 65-17 last season, fell to 1-3. They lost both games without Chris Paul, who will return from suspension Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers.