Jaromir Jagr says he'll play for Kladno Knights in Czech Republic

Jaromir Jagr is ready to play his 30th professional hockey season, telling the website of the Czech Republic's Kladno Knights that he intends to "return to the role of the player" in 2018-19.

The 46-year-old Jagr is co-owner and team president of the Knights, who play in the WSM Liga.

Jagr played 24 seasons in the NHL, and is second all time to Wayne Gretzky in career points (1,921) and third overall in goals (766). He played six more pro seasons overseas, in the Czech Republic and the Russian Kontinental Hockey League.

Injuries slowed Jagr last season for the Calgary Flames, and the winger lasted just 22 games before the two sides mutually agreed to allow him to return to Kladno, which was attempting to move up to the Czech Extraliga four years after relegation.

However, Jagr suffered more injuries, including a concussion, that prevented him from playing a major role in that attempt as Kladno fell short to remain in the WSM Liga.

"We will try to be even better in the coming season and go to the extra league, and we will do our best," Jagr said after the season.

There were reports in the Czech media that a German team was pursuing Jagr.

Jagr hasn't ruled out the chance to someday return to the NHL.

"I would be more happy if I was in the NHL now, but as a second option, this is the place I want to be," he told The New York Times in April.