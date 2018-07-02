Jazz, Derrick Favors stay together with 2-year, $36M agreement

The Utah Jazz have agreed to terms to sign forward-center Derrick Favors to a two-year, $36 million deal, Favors told The Undefeated.

Favors met with the Jazz on Sunday in his hometown of Atlanta for three hours. Favors and Utah general manager Dennis Lindsey previously told The Undefeated that they hoped for an agreement to keep the unrestricted free agent in Utah. The 6-foot-10, 265-pounder averaged 12.3 points on 56.3 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in just 28 minutes per contest in 77 games.

Favors is the longest-tenured member of the Jazz after arriving in the Deron Williams trade on Feb. 23, 2011, from the then-New Jersey Nets. Lindsey previously said he loved the defensive connection Favors and 2018 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert have. Favors is a major contributor to a Jazz team that advanced to the Western Conference semifinals last season and has an up-and-coming young star in Donovan Mitchell.