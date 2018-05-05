Jazz optimistic PG Ricky Rubio to return for Game 4 Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah point guard Ricky Rubio?was upgraded to questionable for Game 4 against the Houston Rockets, and? a team source said the Jazz are optimistic? Rubio will make his second-round debut Sunday.

The source said the team will have a better idea about Rubio's availability after he gets more treatment Sunday morning.

Rubio has been sidelined for the entire Western Conference semifinal series. He has not played since he strained his left hamstring in the first quarter of the Jazz's Game 6 win that closed out the first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jazz power forward Derrick Favors is also listed as questionable after leaving the Game 3 loss to the Rockets due to a sprained left ankle.

With Rubio out, rookie star Donovan Mitchell has been forced to play point guard. Mitchell has struggled with his shot in the series, shooting 32.2 percent from the floor.

"We're asking Donovan right now to be a point guard, and it's different," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "There's a lot of things when you take someone out of your lineup as instrumental as Ricky that you have to adjust."

Rubio, acquired in an offseason trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists against the Thunder in the first playoff series of his career.

Utah trails the series 2-1.