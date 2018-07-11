Jesus Aguilar, Jean Segura named to All-Star Game in final vote

Jean Segura and Jesus Aguilar are headed to the All-Star Game.

The Seattle Mariners shortstop and Milwaukee Brewers first baseman won the online fan votes for the 32nd and final roster spots on the American League and National League teams, respectively.

"It was unbelievable," Segura told MLB.com. "I can't believe there's that kind of people around the world supporting me -- fans, the marketing department for the organization, the people in Seattle, my teammates, everybody trying to help get votes for me. It feels amazing."

The Brewers' account shared a video of Aguilar receiving the news.

Aguilar collected 20.2 million votes in earning his first All-Star Game selection, the second-highest total in Final Vote history behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (20.8 million votes in 2017). Segura received 13.6 million votes and will make his second trip to the Midsummer Classic.

Other candidates for the final AL slot were Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario, Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons and New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Other candidates for the final NL slot were Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter and Dodgers infielder Max Muncy.

The 89th All-Star Game will be held July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington.