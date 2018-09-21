Five Jimmy Butler trades that work for both sides

Which Jimmy Butler trades work?

The All-Star guard is requesting a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and his three preferred landing spots are the Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers and New York Knicks

Our experts offer their five best deals.

Destination: Philadelphia 76ers

Timberwolves get: guard Markelle Fultz, forward Wilson Chandler

76ers get: Butler, center Justin Patton

Kevin Pelton: A day after getting the job, new Philadelphia GM Elton Brand will have a difficult choice on whether to enter the Butler sweepstakes. While the Sixers aren't on Butler's list of preferred destinations, adding him would improve Philadelphia's chances of reaching the NBA Finals, which would make for a persuasive pitch for Butler to stay -- much like the rival Toronto Raptors did with the Kawhi Leonard trade.

The Sixers know better than anyone on the outside Fultz's chances of regaining the shooting form he showed at the University of Washington after the mysterious disappearance of his outside shooting skills as a rookie. If the 76ers believe Fultz is still the prospect they traded up to take No. 1, this price might be too high. But if they have any lingering doubts, trying to re-sign Butler could be worth the risk.

Destination: New York Knicks

Timberwolves get: guard Frank Ntilikina, guard Courtney Lee and a 2019 first-round pick (top-14 protected until 2020, converts to second-round picks in 2024 and 2025 if not conveyed)

Knicks get: Butler

Bobby Marks: While New York could sign Butler outright with cap space in 2019, so could the other two teams on his list of preferred destinations. Acquiring Butler now allows the Knicks to retain his Bird rights next summer to offer him a five-year, $190 million contract -- a $50 million advantage over another team using cap space. However, because an extension during the season would be $90 million less than what New York could offer in July, both sides would be working off a handshake agreement for his next contract.

The Wolves are facing a disadvantage in trade talks given the timing. Not only is Butler on an expiring contract, but players signed to new deals in the offseason can't be traded until Dec. 15 at the earliest. This trade would likely push the Wolves out of playoff contention but clear up their finances for the future. With Karl-Anthony Towns expected to sign a max contract, Minnesota would have had three players earning $90 million in 2019-20 with Butler on the roster.

Destination: Milwaukee Bucks

Timberwolves get: guard Khris Middleton, center Thon Maker and power forward D.J. Wilson

Bucks get: Butler

Jeremias Engelmann: If you're forced to part ways with a player of Butler's caliber, it's good to get a player in return that's as close to Butler's profile as you can get. That player is Middleton, whose box score stats were almost identical to Butler's last season, albeit not quite as good and with less stellar on-court impact.

Middleton, though, is not only two years younger but also has a more desirable contract (at least until he becomes a free agent in 2019, assuming he declines his player option). If that wasn't enough to convince Minnesota, the Bucks would be throwing in two former first-round picks, and retaining Middleton's Bird rights.

Destination: LA Clippers

Timberwolves get: forward Tobias Harris, guard Lou Williams

Clippers get: Butler

Andrew Han: Though a player's stated preference doesn't always align with his current team's goals, the Clippers are a natural partner in a Butler trade, potentially giving all sides what they want.

In acquiring reigning Sixth Man of the Year Williams, Minnesota would get cost certainty and instant offense. Harris is a versatile wing with size entering the final year of his contract, and the Timberwolves would have the inside track on a new deal.

Meanwhile, LA would get to reset the foundation of a potential playoff team with a proven star in an environment he reportedly desires.

Destination: Brooklyn Nets

Timberwolves get: forward DeMarre Carroll, guard Caris LeVert and a 2019 first-round pick

Nets get: Butler

Pelton: Despite being on Butler's list of preferred destinations, the Nets seem like a long shot to land him via trade because they don't have young talent that fits Minnesota's needs. Three of Brooklyn's best young players -- point guards Spencer Dinwiddie and D'Angelo Russell and forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson -- are entering the last year of their contracts, meaning they'll become far more expensive next summer.

Instead of them, this deal would send out promising wing LeVert, who has two years left on his bargain rookie deal, plus veteran Carroll to match salary and help fill the void left by Butler's departure now. The Nets would also surely have to include a first-round pick, perhaps the better of theirs in 2019 and a lottery-protected one from the Denver Nuggets.