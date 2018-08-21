Jimmy Smith suspended four games; Ravens will allow him to return

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

"The NFL found evidence of threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors by Jimmy toward his former girlfriend that showed a pattern of improper conduct. Our player's behavior was inappropriate and wrong," the Ravens said in a statement.

The Ravens said they "consulted with relationship and domestic violence experts" and "convened a group of Ravens women and men executives, not directly involved with our operations, to review the matter." In addition, the team had "conversations with Jimmy about his past behavior and his intention to change" and said that Smith has resolved his custody and support issues with his former girlfriend, who is the mother of his son.

"As a result of this entire process, we will allow Jimmy to return to our team after his suspension. Jimmy has acknowledged his behaviors were wrong and accepts full responsibility for them," the team said. "

"He has completed a clinical evaluation and has agreed to undertake any follow-up care or treatment that may be recommended. Through our conversations with Jimmy, we believe he is taking the proper steps to improve and that he can change. Jimmy has assured us that he is fully dedicated to making this change. He also understands the consequences if he does not."

Smith is permitted to be with the Ravens through the preseason and his suspension will begin on Sept. 1. He will be eligible to return to the Ravens on Oct. 1.

He will miss the Ravens' games against the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith didn't play in the Ravens' preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night with the team saying he missed the game because of a personal matter.

Smith, 30, has 11 interceptions, 59 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a sack in 86 games (68 starts) with the Ravens.