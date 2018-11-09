Joanne Calderwood-Ariane Lipski flyweight fight added to UFC 233

The UFC has added an intriguing women's flyweight fight to their pay-per-view event in January.

Joanne Calderwood will meet former KSW champion Ariane Lipski on the Jan. 26 UFC 233 card in Anaheim, California, multiple sources told ESPN.

Calderwood (12-3) is coming off a first-round submission win over Kalindra Faria in August. The win improved her record to 2-0 as a UFC flyweight.

Lipski (10-3), also known as the "Violence Queen," was scheduled to make her UFC debut later this month, however, her fight against Maryna Moroz was canceled after Moroz withdrew and the promotion couldn't find a suitable replacement. The Polish fighter is considered one of the best female 125-pound fighters in the world.

The UFC has yet to finalize a main event for the card, which will take place at the Honda Center.