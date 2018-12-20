John Legend's nephew Michael Brown-Stephens commits to Minnesota

Minnesota gained a new fan on Wednesday in Grammy award winning singer John Legend. The talented artist happens to be the uncle of Minnesota recruit Michael Brown-Stephens, who signed his national letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period.

The three-star wide receiver out of Akron, Ohio, attended Springfield High School and is one of Minnesota's 24 commitments in the 2019 recruiting class.

His uncle noted in his tweet recognizing Brown-Stephens' accomplishment that he might pose a problem if the Gophers play Ohio State in the future, as Legend is a Buckeyes fan. Legend also tweeted that Brown-Stephens was the same nephew who broke his Grammy award in 2010.

The signing day proved to be fruitful for Minnesota as they landed a new wide receiver and potentially a new, very famous, fan.