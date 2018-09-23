Josh Gordon inactive for the first game since joining Patriots

DETROIT - New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was acquired in a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Monday, is inactive for the team's road game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Gordon made the trip with the team, and warmed up lightly on the field before the game. He was limited all week in practice with a hamstring injury, and had officially been listed as questionable, giving him 50-50 odds of playing.

Gordon took a selfie with some Patriots fans before departing the field after his warmup.

The Patriots had kept their plans for Gordon concealed, in part because they liked the idea of forcing the Lions - under first year coach Matt Patricia, their former defensive coordinator - to prepare for the possibility of him playing.

With Gordon inactive, the Patriots have Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson atop their receiver depth chart. Special teams captain Matthew Slater would be a fourth option in an emergency type situation. That is especially thin, which is part of what led the Patriots to acquire Gordon.

Meanwhile, the Lions are without defensive end Ezekiel Ansah for the second straight game. He injured his shoulder in the first half against the Jets in Week 1 and has not returned. He practiced on a limited basis all three days this week.

Detroit will also be missing Kerry Hyder, who usually would spell him during some reps, as what appears to be a healthy scratch since he wasn't on the injury report. This leaves Detroit with just Romeo Okwara and rookie Da'Shawn Hand as the team's available defensive ends, although linebackers Eli Harold and Devon Kennard can play at the end of the line of scrimmage in a three-point stance.

Receiver Marvin Jones (ankle), cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) and guard T.J. Lang (back) are all active for Detroit after being questionable throughout the week.