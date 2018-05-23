Judge drops domestic violence charges against 49ers' Reuben Foster

Two felony charges related to domestic violence against San Francisco 49ers?linebacker? Reuben Foster will not proceed to a jury trial, Santa Clara County Judge Nona L. Klippen announced Wednesday.

A gun charge against Foster has been reduced to a misdemeanor. The pretrial for that case is set for June 6 at 9 a.m.

Foster was in court last week for a pretrial hearing relating to a Feb. 11 incident with his ex-girlfriend. He was arraigned on felony charges of domestic violence, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime and possessing an assault weapon.

The ex-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, said in an emotional testimony last Thursday that she lied about Foster hitting her because they had had broken up and she was "pissed and I wanted to end him."