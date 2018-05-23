Judge drops domestic violence charges against Reuben Foster

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster can rejoin his team Thursday after two felony charges related to domestic violence were dismissed Wednesday afternoon.

Santa Clara County Judge Nona L. Klippen cited "insufficient cause" to believe either charge "rose to the level" of probable cause, which is the burden of proof needed to move a case to a jury trial.

Klippen repeatedly cited a lack of evidence against Foster in either of the domestic violence charges. She said she spent the past six days looking at the "totality" of evidence and did not see any testimony or physical evidence that indicated Foster had harmed his former girlfriend, Elissa Ennis.

As for the felony charge for possession of an illegal firearm, Klippen reduced that charge to a misdemeanor, with a pretrial hearing set for June 6 at 9 a.m. local time. Klippen granted the motion by defense attorney Josh Bentley to reduce the charge because possession of the gun did not violate federal law and it was purchased legally in Alabama.

Foster did not comment as he left the Santa Clara Hall of Justice, but he smiled and offered a thumbs-up when asked how he was feeling. Niners teammates Adrian Colbert and Jaquiski Tartt attended the hearing in support of Foster.

Not long after the ruling, 49ers general manager John Lynch issued a statement saying Foster can return to the team's offseason program on Thursday.

"The organization is aware the domestic violence charges against Reuben Foster were dismissed earlier today," Lynch said in Wednesday's statement. "As a result, he will have the opportunity to rejoin the team tomorrow. It has been made clear to Reuben that his place on this team is one that must continue to be earned. We will continue to monitor the remaining misdemeanor charge."

Foster was initially arraigned on felony charges of domestic violence, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime and possessing an assault weapon, stemming from a Feb. 11 incident at his home in Los Gatos, California.

Those charges came after Ennis told authorities that Foster had hit her up to 10 times, dragged her out of his house, threw her to the ground and spit on her in a domestic altercation. Ennis alleged that Foster broke her phone and threw their bulldog at her. Among the injuries Ennis suffered was a ruptured eardrum that required a hospital visit later in the day.

Judge Klippen's decision comes less than a week after Foster's preliminary hearing, at which Ennis testified that she lied about Foster hitting her and that she made up the initial story to police on Feb. 11 because she wanted to ruin Foster's career after he broke up with her.

"I was pissed, and I wanted to end him," Ennis testified.

When asked by prosecutor Kevin Smith if Foster ever hit her, Ennis replied, "No, sir. Not once."

As for the injuries, Ennis said she suffered them during a fight with another woman in San Francisco on the night of Feb. 10. According to Ennis, that altercation came as the result of a road rage incident, and the ensuing fight lasted about 15 minutes. A 22-second video of that incident later surfaced on social media, and Ennis turned it over to authorities after receiving it from a friend.

Ennis testified against the advice of her attorney, Stephanie Rickard, but said she felt the need "to do the right thing" by telling the truth under oath, even if it meant admitting to previous lies and to stealing more than $8,000 and two Rolex watches from Foster after their breakup.

In her testimony, Ennis also admitted to falsely accusing a former boyfriend of domestic violence in 2011 after he attempted to break up with her.

The NFL, which could still punish Foster based on the gun charge and a misdemeanor marijuana possession arrest in January in Alabama, said it will continue to monitor all developments related to Foster's legal situation and that they remain under review.