Kellen Winslow II pleads not guilty to host of sex crimes, remains jailed

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II remained jailed without bail Friday in California after pleading not guilty to charges of rape and other sex crimes.

Winslow, 34, was arraigned in Vista Superior Court on eight felony counts and one misdemeanor. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Winslow was ordered to return June 25 for a preliminary hearing.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies arrested Winslow on Thursday at his home in the suburb of Encinitas, the same day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge.

Prosecutors say he kidnapped and raped a 59-year-old woman in March and a 54-year-old woman in May.

Earlier this month, he was charged with separate counts of burglary with the intent to rape, one involving a 71-year-old woman and the other an 86-year-old woman, and one count of indecent exposure in unrelated cases. He was free after posting $50,000 bail in that case.

His attorney, Brian Watkins, was in court Friday and could not immediately be reached for comment.

Winslow is the son of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow, who was at the courthouse for Friday's arraignment.

Kellen Winslow II played 10 seasons in the NFL and was a 2007 Pro Bowl selection. He has not played in the league since 2013, his lone season with the New York Jets. He missed four games that season because of a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He also was arrested that year for possession of synthetic marijuana.

Winslow had his best season with the Cleveland Browns in 2007, when he caught 82 passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns and was a Pro Bowl selection. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots during his career.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.