Kelvin Benjamin on Panthers: 'I should've never went to Carolina'

Kelvin Benjamin wasn't happy being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2014 and having Cam Newton as his quarterback.

The Buffalo Bills receiver told The Athletic in a Q&A after practice on Friday that he and the Panthers were never a good fit and he lamented that he wasn't able to play with a more accurate quarterback to begin his career.

"I mean, I felt like I would've been even more successful if ... I don't know, man ... If I would've ... Looking back on it, I should've just been drafted by somebody else. I should've never went to Carolina. Truly, I just think Carolina was bad for me. It was a bad fit from the get-go," he told the website.

"If you would've put me with any other quarterback, let's be real, you know what I'm saying? Any other accurate quarterback like Rodgers or Eli Manning or Big Ben -- anybody! -- quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn't in that position."

Newton finished with a 58.5 percent completion percentage in 2014 and has cracked 60 percent just twice in his career -- 60 percent in 2011, his rookie season, and 61.7 percent in 2013. He has a career completion percentage of 58.5.

Benjamin answered those critical of his comments in a tweet Saturday, writing that he has been "holding it all in. And now I'm free. Hate me or love me."

Benjamin, who was selected 28th overall by the Panthers in the 2014 draft, was one of four receivers drafted in that first round, along with Sammy Watkins, Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandin Cooks. Asked by The Athletic if he felt being drafted by Carolina set him back compared to those other players, he said "not at all!"

"I feel like I'm the best one that came out of that class! They were just put in better opportunities to have success. If you notice, at the end of the day, my rookie year I was the only one to get to the playoffs. Nobody else went to the playoffs. I'm the only one that helped my team go to the playoffs," he told the website.

The Panthers qualified for a wild-card spot in the NFC during Benjamin's rookie season. He missed the 2015 season when the Panthers advanced to the Super Bowl as he tore his ACL during the preseason. The Panthers traded Benjamin to the Bills during last season.

Benjamin, 27, has caught 184 passes for 2,641 yards and 19 touchdowns in his NFL career. Last season between the Panthers and Bills he finished with 48 receptions for 692 yards and three touchdowns.