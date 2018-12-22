Kendal Briles leaves Houston to join Florida State as offensive coordinator

Houston offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is expected to take the same job at Florida State, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Briles has already resigned at Houston, which suffered a record-tying 56-point defeat to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, sources confirmed. The Athletic first reported Briles' resignation.

Briles. the son of former Houston and Baylor coach Art Briles, recently agreed to a three-year deal with Houston.

At Florida State, he would replace Walt Bell, who left to take the head coaching position job at UMass.

Entering Saturday's bowl games, Houston ranked fourth in the nation with 46.4 points per game, and sixth with 529 yards per game. The Cougars' 44 passing touchdowns were the third most in FBS.

But Houston's season ended in a tailspin as it lost its fourth game in the last five and was limited to just 14 points against Army. The Cougars' previous lowest point total on the season was 31, in losses at SMU on Nov. 3 and Memphis in the regular-season finale.