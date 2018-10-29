Klay Thompson matches league record for 3's in a half with 10

CHICAGO -- Golden State Warriors All-Star swingman Klay Thompson tied an NBA record by knocking down 10 3-pointers in the first half of Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Thompson went 10-for-14 from beyond the arc, tying Chandler Parsons' record set in 2014. Thompson is 12-for-16 from the field and has 36 points in 19 first-half minutes.

The Warriors also set an NBA record for 3-pointers made in a half by knocking down 17. This is the fourth time in Thompson's career that he scored at least 30 points in a half.

The Warriors are 31-for-50 from the field and lead the Bulls 92-50 at halftime