Lakers guard Rajon Rondo expected to have surgery, be out a month

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is expected to undergo surgery to repair an injured finger on his right hand, a source confirmed to ESPN.

A source confirmed that Rondo could miss a month after he has surgery on his shooting hand for a second time this season. The team said Wednesday that Rondo has suffered a Grade 3 sprain to his right ring finger and that his status would be updated Friday.

The Athletic first reported that Rondo will have surgery on the hand again.

Rondo injured his hand during the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas. The Lakers believe the injury came during a third-quarter play when he got tangled up with Draymond Green. Rondo had 15 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds in the game.

The Lakers are already without LeBron James, who injured his groin against the Warriors. Sources told ESPN that James' groin strain is significant and the Lakers are preparing for him to miss several games. The Lakers lost their first game without Rondo and James on Thursday night, falling 117-116 to the Kings.

Rondo had just returned Dec. 21 after missing the previous 17 games following the surgery to repair a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand.

Lonzo Ball will continue to start at point guard in Rondo's absence, with Brandon Ingram likely also seeing time in a playmaking role.

Information from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst was used in this report.