LeBron James doesn't want elaborate recruiting pitches

The billboards that have gone up in several cities around the country trying to recruit LeBron James have been a fun spectacle. But they aren't necessarily the type of pitch James is looking for as he considers whether to become a free agent this week.

James has until Friday to pick up his $35.6 million player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While James hasn't decided yet whether to pick up his player option, sources close to the situation tell ESPN that he has no intention of hearing elaborate pitch meetings from teams.

James might meet or speak with a club official or owner at some point, but the elaborate presentations that have become common in NBA free agency over the years are unnecessary after 15 seasons in the league.

Should James become a free agent, league sources believe he and his agents Rich Paul and Mark Termini have enough understanding of the stakes and NBA landscape to handle the process without much fanfare.

James went through a much more elaborate courtship when he was a free agent in 2010. The Knicks, Heat, Bulls, Nets, Cavs and Clippers flew delegations in to make presentations to him, and he announced he was joining the Heat in a televised special.

When he was a free agent in 2014, James only met with the Heat and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert in person. Instead Paul and Termini met with the Bulls, Lakers, Suns, Rockets and Mavericks at the Klutch Sports office in Cleveland.

He announced his decision to return to the Cavaliers in a letter published by Sports Illustrated.