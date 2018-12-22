Two LSU athletes questioned in shooting incident in Baton Rouge

Two LSU athletes were taken into custody for questioning following a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge.

Sources told WBRZ the athletes are members of the team.

The victim, who was not an LSU athlete, was found fatally shot in the back seat of a truck, a police spokesman told the Baton Rouge Advocate.

The athletes called 911 and waited at the scene. They have not been arrested, police told the paper.

"Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student athletes," LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said in a statement. "They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately."