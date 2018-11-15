LSU Tigers, Les Miles reach $1.5 million buyout agreement

Former coach Les Miles, reportedly a candidate for Kansas' vacancy, on Thursday reached a settlement with LSU for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1.5 million on his remaining guarantee from the school.

LSU still owed Miles $6.5 million in guaranteed salary after firing him in September 2016.

At the time of his dismissal, Miles was owed about $9 million, to be paid in monthly installments until 2023. But Thursday's agreement absolves LSU of any remaining funds owed to Miles, who coached the Tigers from 2005 to 2016 and went 114-34 while leading LSU to a national championship in 2007.

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said he had discussed a settlement with Miles' representatives for several weeks.

Miles, who hasn't coached since being fired by LSU, has been mentioned as a candidate for the opening at Kansas, which announced Nov. 4 that David Beaty would not return as coach.

The Jayhawks (3-7) face No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Kansas AD Jeff Long and Miles know one another from their time at the University of Michigan in the late 1980s and early '90s.

"It's time for both parties to move forward," Alleva said in a prepared statement. "One of the challenges of the buyout that was in place was there just wasn't a lot of incentive to move on to other things. We were looking to provide that, and Coach Miles and his representatives also were ready."

A message left for Miles' agent, George Bass, was not immediately returned.

Miles, who turned 65 on Saturday, is 141-55 in 15-plus seasons as a head coach at LSU and Oklahoma State.