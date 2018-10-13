Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews in elite company with 10 goals through six games

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews scored his 10th goal in Toronto's sixth game of the season, thanks to a late-third-period tally Saturday night in a 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals.

Matthews joins Mario Lemieux (11 goals in 1988-89) as the only players in the past 30 years with at least 10 goals in their teams' first six games.

Matthews is the fifth player in the modern era (since 1943-44) with at least 10 goals in his team's first six games of a season, joining Bobby Hull (11, 1965-66), Dino Ciccarelli (10, 1986-87) and Mike Bossy (10, 1984-85) in addition to Lemieux, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

Matthews is just the third player in Maple Leafs history with at least 10 goals in the team's first six games of a season and the first since Babe Dye in 1922-23, according to Elias.

Matthews also has four assists and joined Sweeny Schriner (1944-45) as the only Maple Leafs to score a goal and have multiple points in the first six games of the season.

Since 1987-88, no player in Maple Leafs history had scored more than seven goals in the team's first six games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.