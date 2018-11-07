Maryland parts ways with trainers Steve Nordwall, Wes Robinson

Maryland has parted ways with director of athletic training Steve Nordwall and head athletic trainer Wes Robinson, who were placed on paid administrative leave in August pending two investigations surrounding the June 13 death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair from heatstroke.

According to a report in The Washington Post, the University System of Maryland Board of Regents recommended last week that Maryland retain both athletic trainers in spite of accusations that the Terps' training staff failed to quickly diagnose and treat McNair's heatstroke symptoms at a May 29 workout.

"The trainers that were previously on administrative leave are no longer employed at the university," a university spokesperson told ESPN on Wednesday.

According to a Sept. 21 report from Walters Inc., there was a delay of 34 minutes between when McNair first started cramping during the May 29 workout to the time he was taken off the field. It took 1 hour, 7 minutes to call 911 from the onset of symptoms and another 32 minutes before he left in an ambulance to the hospital.

McNair was admitted to a local hospital with a body temperature of 106 degrees.

"Hindsight is 20/20," said Rod Walters, who was hired by Maryland to conduct the investigation. "I think if we would have identified that earlier, it might have changed things."