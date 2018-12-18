Maryland surprises MSU, now looks to upset Gonzaga

Gary Williams and his Maryland Terrapins already took down one Top 10 team. Now, they get a shot at another. Greivis Vasquez and Dave Neal each scored 17 points Thursday night and unranked Maryland hustled its way to an 80-62 upset of No. 5 Michigan State in the opening round of the Old Spice Classic at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. "That's as good as any team I've coached has played with a lead," Williams said. "We didn't take bad shots, didn't lose focus." Next up for the Terrapins on Friday is another test against a touted team. They play No. 9 Gonzaga, which beat Oklahoma State 83-71. Maryland (4-0) is one of two teams in the tournament that didn't receive a vote in this week's AP poll. Four squads are ranked, topped by Michigan State (2-1). "Coach told us in the locker room, 'Let's go out and win this tournament," Vasquez said. "That fired us up." In other Top 25 games Thursday, it was: No. 12 Tennessee 78, Siena 64; No. 14 Arizona State 84, Charlotte 56; No. 19 Wake Forest 75, Cal State-Fullerton 69; and No. 21 Georgetown 58, Wichita State 50. After falling behind by three early in the second half, Maryland countered with a 23-5 run to grab the lead for good. The Terrapins held Michigan State star Raymar Morgan to four points and shot 9-for-19 on 3-pointers to 2-of-9 for the Spartans. Maryland built an 18-point lead with 5 minutes left, then never let it dip below 15. The Terrapins finished 17-of-21 at the free throw line while Michigan State struggled badly (12-of-27). "I don't think I've seen anything like that before in my career," MSU coach Tom Izzo said. Travis Walton led the Spartans with 16 points. Morgan, who came in averaging 21.5 per game, got into early foul trouble and never was a factor. He took only three shots in 14 minutes. "The worst thing that could have happened, happened," Izzo said. "Ray never really got into the game. We just couldn't have that with all our other issues." Michigan State was missing top rebounder Goran Suton because of an injury and got limited minutes from Delvon Roe, who is coming off two knee operations. "We're in a dilemma now with Suton out," Izzo said. "We can't leave Delvon in too long. It's really been a mess with that thing, to be honest." The depth issues forced Izzo to play up to four freshmen at a time. "We're not a top five, top 10 team with all that in there," he said. The game figured to match Michigan State's accurate 3-point shooting against Maryland's strong perimeter defense. The Spartans came in hitting 43.8 percent from behind the arc, while the Terps' opponents were making only 19.6. It wasn't much of a contest. Maryland, which returns a nucleus from the team that upset No. 1 North Carolina in January, matched Michigan State's muscle inside and cruised down the stretch. Eric Hayes and Adrian Bowie added 13 points apiece for the Terrapins. Vasquez, who rebounded from offseason ankle surgery to be named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the week, had six assists. No. 9 Gonzaga 83, Oklahoma State 71 At Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Micah Downs scored 17 points and Jeremy Pargo added 15 to lead Gonzaga. The Bulldogs (3-0) broke open a close game down the stretch after trailing by one with 7 minutes left. Pargo scored on a spin move in the lane to complete a 9-0 run that put Gonzaga ahead 71-63 with 4:21 remaining. Terrel Harris had 17 points and Obi Muonelo added 16 points and 15 rebounds for Oklahoma State (4-1). No. 12 Tennessee 78, Siena 64 At Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wayne Chism scored 15 points for the Volunteers (4-0), setting up a second-round matchup with No. 21 Georgetown at the Old Spice Classic. Renaldo Woolridge and Tyler Smith each added 14. Tennessee went on an 18-0 run late in the first half and pulled away to a 47-27 halftime lead. Siena (2-1) scored the first 11 points of the second half, but couldn't get closer than nine. No. 14 Arizona State 84, Charlotte 56 At Anaheim, Calif., Jeff Pendergraph had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help Arizona State advance to the second round of the 76 Classic. James Harden was perfect on 11 free throws -- all in the second half -- and scored 15 points for the Sun Devils (4-0), who never trailed and opened with four straight wins for only the third time in 22 seasons. Arizona State shot a tournament-record 61 percent from the field. Charlotte (1-4) stumbled to 34.4 percent from the floor and committed 21 turnovers in its fourth straight loss. ASU is holding opponents to 35.1 percent shooting and an average of 53 points per game. No. 19 Wake Forest 75, Cal State-Fullerton 69 At Anaheim, Calif., Jeff Teague scored 24 points and Wake Forest overcame a slow start to hold off Cal State-Fullerton in the first round of the 76 Classic. Al-Farouq Aminu and Chas McFarland added 14 points apiece for the Demon Deacons (4-0). Josh Akognon led the Titans (2-3) with 24 points. No. 21 Georgetown 58, Wichita State 50 At Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Austin Freeman scored 18 points and DaJuan Summers added 14 to lead the Hoyas (3-0) in a first-round game at the Old Spice Classic. Georgetown preserved the victory by making all eight free throws during the final minute. Wichita State (2-2) got 11 points from David Kyles. After seeing a 10-point, second-half lead cut to one, Freeman made a jumper and Summers hit a 3-pointer to extend Georgetown's advantage to 48-42 with 4 minutes remaining.