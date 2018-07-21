Matt Carpenter sets Cards record with homer in 6th straight game

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter hit a home run for the sixth straight game Saturday, the longest single-season streak in franchise history.

After homering in a 7-2 loss earlier in the day in Game 1 of a doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs, Carpenter came off the bench in Game 2 and launched a pinch-hit homer in the seventh inning off Cubs reliever Randy Rosario.

Carpenter's home run streak surpassed that of Mark McGwire, who homered in five straight games for the Cardinals during the 2001 season.

The record home run came one day after the red-hot Carpenter hit three home runs with seven RBIs as part of his 5-for-5 day at the plate in an 18-5 win over the Cubs.

He now has 25 home runs this season, including 10 this month, making him the first Cardinals player with 10 homers in July since Jim Edmonds hit 13 in July 2004, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Carpenter's last 12 hits have been extra-base hits.

Carpenter has eight total homers during his six-game streak. The last player with as many home runs during a six-game homer streak was Barry Bonds, who also had eight during his streak in 2004.