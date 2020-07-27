Miami Marlins cancel MLB game as players test positive for COVID-19: ESPN At least 14 players and staff contracted virus

The Miami Marlins canceled their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles Monday night after at least 14 members of the team tested positive for the coronavirus, according to sources who told ESPN.

On Sunday, eight players and two coaches tested positive, sources told ESPN. Four other members of the team, which is currently in Philadelphia, had recently tested positive.

The Marlins just wrapped up a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend. The team's flight back to Florida was canceled, according to ABC affiliate WPVI.

Representatives from the Marlins, Phillies and Orioles did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

The Orioles completed their first three games in Boston over the weekend and were set to play the Marlins this week with three games in Miami and three games in Baltimore.

Jesus Aguilar #24, Brian Anderson #15, Francisco Cervelli #29, and Corey Dickerson #23 of the Miami Marlins react after a three run home run by Anderson in the top of the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2020 in Philadelphia. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Major League Baseball began a shortened season last week and is operating under strict rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Fans are not allowed to see games live in stadiums and teams are only competing with clubhouses located in their regional division so that travel is limited.

Under the MLB's health guidelines, players who test positive for the coronavirus will be isolated from the team until they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, show no symptoms for 72 hours and receive approval from team doctors.

The New York Yankees, who opened the season with a game against the Washington Nationals Thursday evening, were set to play against the Phillies Monday night.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.