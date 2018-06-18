Mike Martin to retire as NCAA's winningest coach

Next season will be the last for Florida State coach Mike Martin, as the winningest coach in college baseball history will retire after his 40th season.

Martin currently owns the NCAA record with 1,987 victories.

"There is no finer representative of Florida State University and no better champion of college baseball than Mike Martin," FSU athletic director Stan Wilcox said in a statement. "His passion, dedication and demand for on-field success are as strong as they were the day he got the job, and I'm eager to watch what he and our team can accomplish next year. We will conduct a national search at the conclusion of the 2019 season."

Martin has coached the Seminoles for his entire career. He became the all-time winningest coach on May 5, notching his 1,976th win with a 3-2 victory over Clemson, allowing Martin to pass the late Augie Garrido. Martin's .736 winning percentage is tops among active college coaches.

The Seminoles have reached the NCAA tournament and won 40 games in every one of his years as their coach, and he has led the team to 16 College World Series appearances. Florida State was 43-19 this season and was eliminated from the Tallahassee Regional by Mississippi State, which later reached the College World Series.

"I'm glad that they want me to continue coaching next season and I thank all our former and current coaches, staff and most importantly our players for the consistent success of our baseball program," Martin said in a statement. "You don't win at our level without student-athletes who dedicate themselves to playing as a team and playing for something more than themselves."