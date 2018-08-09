Mike Zimmer says Anthony Barr is not going anywhere

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer chose to move up his media availability a day to address an apparent report involving linebacker Anthony Barr and a trade.

"I was made aware of an erroneous report about Anthony Barr," Zimmer said Friday. "Anthony is my guy. No. 1, we are unequivocally not trying to trade Anthony. He was my first draft pick we have ever had with me. He's helped this defense go from 32nd or 31st or whatever it is to being pretty good, and so there's no, none whatsoever, truth to that rumor."

It was not immediately clear what report Zimmer was referencing. Barr, a first-round pick in 2014, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Barr, who has expanded his role to include work with the defensive line during camp, did not participate in team drills on Thursday. When asked about his absence, Barr deferred to the coaching staff.

"There was a reason for that," Barr said. "I'm not able to discuss that. Any questions about that, talk to the head man."

Zimmer said the absence was the result of a minor injury.

"He had a tweak yesterday, and we kept him out of practice for a while," Zimmer said. "He should be out there today."

Earlier this week, Minnesota re-signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs through the 2023 season. Barr is the Vikings' last big-name pending free agent who has yet to receive a contract extension and has remained mum on any details about when a new deal might get done.

"I've said all I have to say about that," Barr said. "Like I said earlier, I'm just here to continue to get better, work hard and continue to grow with this team."

Upon squashing the trade rumor, Zimmer doubled down on wanting to have Barr in his defense beyond this season.

"We're trying to get him signed," Zimmer said. "Hopefully we can. That's between upstairs [front office] and his people. We'd love to have him here. Like I said, he's my guy, first guy I drafted. I want him to get the best deal he can possibly get, but in a selfish way, I want him to be here, too."