Missouri's Jontay Porter to miss season after tearing ACL and MCL

Missouri Tigers forward Jontay Porter will miss the upcoming season after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage on Sunday.

Porter tore both the ACL and MCL in a knee while playing in a closed scrimmage against Southern Illinois.

Porter is the younger brother of Michael Porter Jr., the former top recruit who missed the majority of his lone season at Missouri last year before being drafted in the first round of the NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets.

Jontay Porter was named co-SEC sixth man of the year last season and made the conference's all-freshman team after averaging 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. He was expected to be Missouri's top player this season and was named to the preseason all-SEC second team.

In August, ESPN projected the younger Porter brother as the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Michael Porter Jr. aggravated a back injury in his first game for Missouri last season and only returned to play in one game in each of the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

The Porter brothers' two older sisters, Bri and Cierra, saw their basketball careers ended by knee injuries while playing for Missouri's women's team.

Last month, Missouri announced that guard Cullen VanLeer would retire after tearing the ACL in his right knee in the Tigers' final regular-season game last season.