MLB draft picks you can watch in the College World Series

The start of the College World Series gives MLB fans a chance to get a glimpse of some of their team's stars of the future in action now. As play begins in Omaha, Nebraska, here are the college stars who went off the board early in this year's MLB draft -- including five first-round picks.

Players taken in first 100 picks of the 2018 MLB draft:

Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State

Picked by: Chicago White Sox, Round 1, Pick 4

Keith Law rank: 11

The Oregon State second baseman missed about two months this spring with a broken wrist but has hit consistently when he plays, rarely striking out, though showing no power. He was bumped to second base by Cadyn Grenier and probably won't be a shortstop in the long run. His floor is extremely high -- as long as he's healthy, he will hit enough to see the majors -- but his ceiling, as a likely second baseman without power, is somewhat limited.

Jonathan India, 3B, Florida

Picked by: Cincinnati Reds, Round 1, Pick 5

Keith Law rank: 9

India was probably a second- or even third-round guy coming into the spring. Then he destroyed the SEC, hitting .373/.522/.765 just within the conference, which is consistently the best in college baseball. He's a third baseman now, but he could certainly play second, and I would send him out as a shortstop and see how it looks -- it's not out of the question that he could play there.

Brady Singer, RHP, Florida

Picked by: Kansas City Royals, Round 1, Pick 18

Keith Law rank: 21

Singer is a low-slot guy who has hit 95 mph but often pitches at 90-92 and can get some good tilt on his slider. But he lacks a good pitch for left-handed batters. He throws strikes and competes his tail off with a great track record in the SEC.

Picked by: Twins, Round 1, Pick 20

Keith Law rank: 49

The Oregon State outfielder has hit .336/.466/.645 with a 20 percent strikeout rate, hitting nearly a third of the Beavers' total home runs this spring. He's a well-below-average runner who'll be limited to left field, and scouts questioned whether he could pull the ball consistently, as most of his power was to the opposite field (which isn't necessarily a bad thing in and of itself).

Jackson Kowar, RHP, Florida

Picked by: Royals, Round 1C, Pick 33

Keith Law rank: 16

Even though Florida teammate Singer went ahead of him in the draft, I like Kowar a little more as a long-term starter. Kowar looks more like a starter, even with some funk in the arm swing, and when he's right, he'll touch 96 mph with a 70 changeup but a fringy breaking ball.

Cadyn Grenier, SS, Oregon State

Picked by: Baltimore Orioles, Comp. Balance A, Pick 37

Keith Law rank: 46

Grenier was one of the top college shortstops in the class, a fringe first-round talent out of high school who has had a breakout year for Oregon State, hitting .322/.408/.467 and playing shortstop well enough to project to plus on defense.

Grant Little, LF, Texas Tech

Picked by: San Diego Padres, Comp. Balance B, Pick 74

Keith Law rank: Not in top 100

Little has raked for Texas Tech in a down year for the Big 12 as a whole, hitting .372/.469/.654 for the Red Raiders (though none of those numbers lead the team). He's a left fielder with a pretty right-handed swing, generating solid-average power from his hip rotation, though he tends to land a little open after his stride.

Kody Clemens, 2B, Texas

Picked by: Detroit Tigers, Round 3, Pick 79

Keith Law rank: Not in top 100

The son of Roger but a hitter like brother Kacy, Kody has belted an out-of-nowhere 24 home runs this spring for the Longhorns after hitting just 10 in his first two years combined. It's hard to see that power given his grooved swing and soft front side -- if anything, I'd guess the left-hander would hit for some average but hook a lot of balls into the first-base stands. His arm strength is down since Tommy John surgery, and he's limited to the right side of the infield, with the hope that he can handle second base.

Konnor Pilkington, LHP, Mississippi State

Picked by: Chicago White Sox, Round 3, Pick 81

Keith Law rank: Not in top 100

Pilkington could have been a first-rounder with a strong spring, but his velocity kept slipping, and he was just in the mid-80s by the end of his disastrous regionals start, which may be how the White Sox could get him in the third round. He's a command guy who had touched the low 90s.

Blaine Knight, RHP, Arkansas

Picked by: Orioles, Round 3, Pick 87

Keith Law rank: 55

Knight will touch the mid-90s and throws strikes with four pitches, but he's been homer-prone, and the lack of a true plus-pitch makes him more fourth/fifth starter material. He turns 22 later this month, and I would hope he's a fast mover given his control and age.

All 2018 draft picks from College World Series schools:

Arkansas Razorbacks

Blaine Knight, RHP (Orioles, Round 3, Pick 87)

Eric Cole, CF (Royals, Round 4, Pick 122)

Grant Koch, C (Pirates, Round 5, Pick 144)

Jake Biggers, SS (Rangers, Round 8, Pick 239)

Carson Shaddy, 2B (Nationals, Round 10, Pick 311)

Kacey Murphy, P (Tigers, Round 11, Pick 315)

Evan Lee, LHP (Nationals, Round 15, Pick 461)

Barrett Loseke, P (Yankees, Round 17, Pick 517)

Jake Reindl, P (Cubs, Round 17, Pick 518)

Isaiah Campbell, RHP (Angels, Round 24, Pick 721)

Zack Plunkett, C (Diamondbacks, Round 37, Pick 1119)

Florida Gators

Jonathan India, 3B (Reds, Round 1, Pick 5)

Brady Singer, RHP (Royals, Round 1, Pick 18)

Jackson Kowar, RHP (Royals, Round 1C, Pick 33)

JJ Schwarz, C/1B (Athletics, Round 8, Pick 233)

Deacon Liput, 2B (Dodgers, Round 10, Pick 314)

Michael Byrne, RHP (Reds, Round 14, Pick 409)

Nick Horvath, OF (Orioles, Round 25, Pick 745)

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Konnor Pilkington, LHP (White Sox, Round 3, Pick 81)

J.P. France, RHP (Astros, Round 14, Pick 432)

Hunter Stovall, 2B (Rockies, Round 21, Pick 636)

Ethan Small, LHP (Diamondbacks, Round 26, Pick 789)

Zach Neff, LHP (Twins, Round 31, Pick 934)

Jake Magnum, LHP (Mets, Round 32, Pick 950)

Jacob Billingsley, LHP (Astros, Round 32, Pick 972)

North Carolina Tar Heels

Rodney Hutchinson, RHP (Yankees, Round 6, Pick 187)

Cody Roberts, RHP (Orioles, Round 11, Pick 325)

Kyle Datres, 3B (Rockies, Round 12, Pick 366)

Cooper Criswell, RHP (Angels, Round 13, Pick 391)

Brandon Riley, OF (Cardinals, Round 14, Pick 423)

Josh Hiatt, RHP (Blue Jays, Round 16, Pick 476)

Brett Daniels, RHP (Astros, Round 17, Pick 522)

Austin Bergner, RHP (Diamondbacks, Round 32, Pick 969)

Jason Morgan, RHP (White Sox, Round 35, Pick 1,038)

Zack Gahagan, INF (Cardinals, Round 39, Pick 1,173)

Oregon State Beavers

Nick Madrigal, 2B (White Sox, Round 1, Pick 4)

Trevor Larnach, OF (Twins, Round 1, Pick 20)

Cadyn Grenier, SS (Orioles, Comp. Balance A, Pick 37)

Steven Kwan, OF (Indians, Round 5, Pick 163)

Drew Rasmussen, RHP (Brewers, Round 6, Pick 185)

Mike Gretler, 3B (Pirates, Round 10, Pick 294)

Texas Longhorns

Kody Clemens, 2B (Tigers, Round 3, Pick 79)

Nolan Kingham, RHP (Braves, Round 12, Pick 352)

Chase Shugart, RHP (Red Sox, Round 12, Pick 372)

Josh Sawyer, P (Cubs, Round 16, Pick 488)

Andy McGuire, 1B (Blue Jays, Round 28, Pick 836)

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Grant Little, LF (Padres, Comp. Balance B, Pick 74)

Steven Gingery, LHP (Cardinals, Round 4, Pick 123)

Ryan Shetter, RHP (Braves, Round 9, Pick 262)

Jose Quezada, RHP (Padres, Round 10, Pick 291)

Davis Martin, RHP (White Sox, Round 14, Pick 153)

Washington Huskies

AJ Graffanino, SS (Braves, Round 8, Pick 232)

Willie MacIver, C (Rockies, Round 9, Pick 276)

Joe DeMers, RHP (Athletics, Round 11, Pick 323)

Levi Jordan, SS (Cubs, Round 29, Pick 878)