MLB moves All-Star Game out of Atlanta following voting law controversy

MLB has moved this year's All-Star Game out of Atlanta following controversy generated by Georgia's restrictive new voting law.

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.