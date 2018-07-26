MLB trade deadline: Latest buzz, news and analysis

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching. Stay up to date with the latest deals, rumors and analysis heading into the 4 p.m. ET, July 31 deadline.

Jerry Crasnick's trade buzz

July 26 trade buzz:

Yes, Mike Moustakas has a winning pedigree and could help some contenders with his power -- but some clubs that have inquired on the Royals third baseman get the impression that his market isn't all that robust.

July 25 trade buzz:

The Red Sox acquisition of Nathan Eovaldi came together quickly and was finalized throughout the night. A pretty good indication that they changed course after the Yankees snagged Zach Britton from the Orioles.

July 24 trade buzz:

A coveted reliever at this trade deadline is off the market as the Yankees outbid the Astros, Cubs and others to acquire Zach Britton from the Orioles. The deal sends right-handed starter Dillon Tate, left-handed starter Josh Rogers and righty reliever Cody Carroll to Baltimore.

The chances of Cole Hamels getting traded this month are growing slimmer by the day. One possibility: The Rangers could wait to move him in August. Click here for more on Texas' Hamels trade talks

The Dodgers are still interested in adding a reliever to put in front of shutdown closer Kenley Jansen, but L.A. is also bumping up against the luxury-tax threshold. And with Tony Cingrani, Josh Fields and Pedro Baez all working their way back from the disabled list, the Dodgers aren't quite as desperate for a bullpen upgrade as some reports have suggested. "They're not going to overpay,'' said a source.

Previous trade buzz:

The Reds have made trading Matt Harvey their No. 1 trade deadline priority. Sources said the Mariners and Brewers are among the clubs that have inquired on Harvey, who has pitched better since arriving in Cincinnati. Click here for more about a potential Harvey trade

The Yankees are among the clubs that have inquired about Chris Archer. But other teams are skeptical the Rays will move Archer period -- much less to a division opponent; he's under contract at a reasonable price through 2021.

The Red Sox have Frank Wren and Allard Baird scouring the market for relievers. "The big dogs,'' said one scout. This is a clear indication that Boston is serious about getting something done this week.

The Detroit Tigers are focusing their efforts on trying to move Francisco Liriano, Mike Fiers and Leonys Martin at the deadline. Fulmer and Castellanos are more on the back burner. Al Avila will listen, but a team will have to make a big push to land one of those guys.

Trade possibilities to watch

Is it time to trade deGrom? Mets have a big choice to make

Olney: Buyers or sellers? These teams need to decide

Olney: Seven burning questions a week from the deadline

Trade deadline tiers: 31 players who could move

How trade dominoes will fall after Machado deal

Dodgers land Machado in blockbuster

First impressions of Machado-infused Dodgers lineup

Dodgers get Machado from Orioles for five prospects

Law: Orioles get quantity, but no stars, in Machado trade

Schoenfield: Machado blockbuster makes Dodgers NL's team to beat

Analyzing completed trades

Law: Return in Britton trade should add up for O's

Law: Mets get weak haul for reliever Familia

Law: Cleveland pays steep price for needed bullpen upgrades