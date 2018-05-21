Money being raised for LeBron statue in Akron

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- While LeBron James is trying to hang another banner commemorating a championship in Cleveland, a fellow alumnus of St. Vincent/St. Mary High School is trying to erect a statue in Akron, Ohio, of the Cavaliers star.

Aaron Carey, who attended St. Vincent/St. Mary six years after James graduated, has organized a GoFundMe account and hopes to raise $1 million to commission a life-size statue of James.

"First of all, thank you," James said at Cavs shootaround Monday morning when informed of the planned statue. "It would be cool, not only for myself, but for my family and all the people that had anything to do with this journey thus far. I'm appreciative even of the thought."

Carey has already reached out to artist Omri Amrany, who designed and built several of the bronze statues outside Staples Center in Los Angeles honoring former Lakers.

Amrany rendered a design of a high-school-age James in his signature headband and No. 23 high school jersey midflight on a hammer dunk with one tweak -- he's wearing his first signature Nike shoe, the Air Zoom Generation, which weren't released until James was in the NBA.

James was asked what pose he would want for the statue.

"I mean, I don't know," James said. "I don't have a particular pose in mind. Like I said, I think it's the thought that counts. It's pretty cool."

Should the requisite money be collected, several locations are in play to put the statue, including outside St. Vincent/St. Mary and outside James' I Promise School, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Carey has also already met with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to discuss the project, according to the newspaper.