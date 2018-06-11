What moves should the Pistons make now?

The big offseason addition for the Detroit Pistons occurred in early June with the hiring of former Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey.

Because of how this roster is set up for next season, Casey and a new front office will be the likely headliners when it comes to how the Pistons improve (along with a full season of Blake Griffin) for next season.

Let's look ahead to the free agency, draft and trade decisions facing Detroit this offseason.

Making the roster work

Like it or not, the Pistons are married to the current roster, with 12 players returning to a team that was overhauled before the trade deadline but missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

The Griffin trade signaled a certain mentality for Detroit. The thinking from the then-front office was that the on-court value of Griffin outweighed the loss of a potential lottery pick, even if that meant inheriting the $142 million left on his contract. Before the trade, the Pistons were not going to have cap flexibility in 2018 to target a player such as Griffin as a free agent. Any free-agent pursuit would likely turn into role players like Ish Smith and Jon Leuer, two players signed in 2016 when the salary cap increased.

Essentially the Pistons waved the white flag on the draft this season with the hope that the combination of Griffin, Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond turns Detroit into not just a playoff team but one that can compete with the likes of Cleveland, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia and Indiana. Instead, the roster fell short.

Now four months later, the trade that saw Detroit finish with a 16-17 record once Griffin joined the roster could still be given an incomplete grade, since point guard Jackson missed 37 games with an ankle injury (including 21 games with Griffin on the team). When Jackson returned, the Pistons went 8-4 (3-1 with Griffin), though they beat the likes of Chicago, Dallas, Brooklyn, New York and the Lakers in that stretch.

Were those wins a result of the competition or a glimpse of what next season holds?

The internal development of the former first-round picks

It is easy to play the revisionist-history card on what might have been in Detroit.

While the likes of Devin Booker (2015) and Donovan Mitchell (2017) would have been foundational pieces for the Pistons, the reality is that more than 10 teams passed on both players, not just the Pistons.

Now faced with roster restrictions this offseason, the improvement in Detroit will come down to role and development of its former first-round picks: Stanley Johnson, Henry Ellenson and Luke Kennard.

Johnson's offensive development has stagnated since his rookie season. Known as more of a defensive specialist because of his physical tools (size, length and strength) and the ability to guard three positions coming out of Arizona, Johnson has become difficult to project in his first three seasons. Still only 22 but entering the last year of his rookie contract, Johnson has an opportunity to turn things around with a new coaching staff.

Although not drafted in the lottery like Johnson and Kennard, Ellenson could be the X factor in Detroit this season. With Leuer recovering from season-ending surgery on his left ankle and the likely loss of Anthony Tolliver to free agency, Ellenson will likely be the primary backup to Griffin despite playing only 57 games in his first two seasons.

Summer cap breakdown

Now with Griffin under contract for the next four years, Detroit will be faced with staying under the $123 million luxury tax, something the Pistons can only do if the minimum exception is used for the remaining two roster spots.

The Pistons will have the $8.6 million non-taxpayer midlevel and $3.4 million biannual exceptions. However, because of the hard cap ($130 million) and luxury tax, it's likely they will pass on using both exceptions.

Next season (2019-20) will not be much better when it comes to flexibility. The Pistons once again will be over the cap based on the $100 million committed to Drummond, Griffin, Jackson, Leuer and Smith.

Dates to watch

Look for Reggie Bullock's $2.5 million contract to become guaranteed. Signed to a two-year, $5 million contract last year, Bullock has a July 15 trigger date. Having started 52 games this past season, Bullock's production on the court outweighs his modest salary.

Besides Bullock, Eric Moreland (July 8) and Dwight Buycks (Aug. 1) have non-guaranteed contracts but partial guarantee dates. Buycks could be the odd man out if the Pistons want to retain roster flexibility.

The Pistons do not have any restricted free agents this summer.

Restrictions

Drummond has an 8 percent trade bonus that is valued at $4.2 million.

If Drummond is traded, $2.1 million will be applied to his 2018-19 and 2019-20 salaries.

Extension-eligible candidates

There were times this season when Johnson proved that he is worthy of a rookie extension. However, the Pistons' high payroll in 2019 combined with the small forward's inconsistent play means Detroit would do best to wait until its finances are in order and Johnson proves to be more than just a rotational player.

Beside Johnson, Detroit has three players -- Jackson, Smith and Leuer -- eligible but unlikely to be up for discussion for new contracts.

The draft assets

The risk of trading a first-round pick in the Griffin trade materialized when the Pistons missed the playoffs. Instead of the Clippers receiving a pick in the late teens had Detroit earned a playoff spot, they will now receive the 12th pick in the draft.

Detroit does have its own second-rounder, plus $5.1 million available to buy an additional pick.

Here's how ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz have Detroit picking in the 2018 draft: