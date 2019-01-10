Murray apologises for Djokovic defeat by offering fan free tickets to Australian Open opener

Andy Murray has offered a supportive fan free tickets to his opening match of the Australian Open as an apology for being thrashed by Novak Djokovic on Thursday.

Murray, who is coming back from a long-term hip injury, won just two games against world No. 1 Djokovic during the practice match, which finished incomplete at 6-1, 4-1 and was played in front of a sizeable crowd at the Margaret Court Arena.

Responding to a fan's Instagram post, Murray replied: "I'm sorry I couldn't be more entertaining today. Thanks for the support... if you'd like to come along and watch my match on Monday or Tuesday I'll sort you a ticket."

The fan, Australian teenager Jordyn Kollmorgen, posted that Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, was the inspiration behind her love for tennis. "Still in absolute shock that I finally got to see the man behind my love for tennis in action today," she wrote.

"It was Muzza that showed me just how entertaining tennis really could be and for that I thank him with my whole heart."

Murray faces No. 22 seed Roberto Bautista Agut in what is a tough first-round match to start his Australian Open return.

The former world No. 1 missed the tournament last year after undergoing hip surgery and competed in just six tournaments in 2018.