Mystics' Elena Delle Donne helped off court with knee injury

ATLANTA -- Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne injured her left knee in the fourth quarter of Washington's WNBA semifinal Game 2 against the Atlanta Dream and had to be helped off the court.

Delle Donne, an All-Star captain earlier this year, slipped as she was driving with the ball, and her leg bent backward. She took a few more steps before collapsing next the basket stanchion. After a timeout with just over 3 minutes remaining in the contest, she left the court with assistance from her teammates.

Delle Donne had 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists when she was injured. The Dream would go on to even the series with a 78-75 win.

Mystics coach Mike Thibault said immediately following the game he didn't know Delle Donne's injury status.

Delle Donne had 32 points in leading the Mystics to a 87-84 Game 1 victory on Sunday.