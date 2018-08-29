Mystics' Elena Delle Donne questionable with bone bruise in knee

Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne is listed as questionable for Friday's Game 3 of Washington's WNBA semifinal series with Atlanta after suffering a bone bruise in her left knee during Tuesday's Game 2, a 78-75 loss to the Dream.

Delle Donne injured her knee late in the fourth quarter and had to be helped off the court at McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta. She slipped as she was driving with the ball, and her leg bent backward. She took a few more steps before collapsing next the basket stanchion.

Delle Donne had 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists when she was injured. She had 32 points in leading the Mystics to an 87-84 Game 1 victory on Sunday.

Delle Donne, the 2015 WNBA MVP, said after Tuesday's game that she had been able to walk a bit and the swelling in her knee wasn't too bad. She was examined in Washington when the team got back from Atlanta.

The Mystics host the Dream at Charles E. Smith Center for Game 3 on Friday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN News) and Game 4 on Sunday (TBA, ESPN2).