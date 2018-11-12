NBA community sends support to Caris LeVert after devastating injury

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Caris LeVert had to be stretchered off the court Monday after suffering a serious right leg injury late in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

LeVert, in his third NBA season with the Nets out of Michigan after being drafted 20th overall 2016, had looked like a most improved player candidate while leading the Brooklyn in scoring.

Those connected with the NBA reached out to LeVert to wish him well.

I HATE injuries! Prayers up for Caris LeVert! - DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 13, 2018

Prayers up for @CarisLeVert ....was killing this year too smh ?? - kuz (@kylekuzma) November 13, 2018

One city, one love. Prayers up @CarisLeVert ?? https://t.co/XwUDBPcoDE - NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 13, 2018

