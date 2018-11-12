NBA community sends support to Caris LeVert after devastating injury

Nov 12, 2018, 10:26 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Caris LeVert had to be stretchered off the court Monday after suffering a serious right leg injury late in the second quarter against the  Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

LeVert, in his third NBA season with the Nets out of Michigan after being drafted 20th overall 2016, had looked like a most improved player candidate while leading the Brooklyn in scoring.

Those connected with the NBA reached out to LeVert to wish him well.

