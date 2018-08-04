NBA players defend LeBron James after President Trump tweet

LeBron James hasn't responded to a shot about his intelligence from President Donald Trump, but his fellow NBA players took to Twitter to defend him.

Trump took aim at James in a tweet on Friday night, days after an interview with CNN's Don Lemon aired in which the Los Angeles Lakers star said he felt that Trump was "using sports to kinda divide us."

"Sports has never been something that divides people," James told Lemon. "It's always been something that brings someone together."

Other players from around the league, including Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns and Utah's Donovan Mitchell, came to James' defense on social media.

Lemon, who conducted the interview with James, also weighed in.

The LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron (Ohio) Public Schools on Monday opened a new elementary school for at-risk children in his hometown.

The I Promise School is the culmination of nearly a decade of work by James' foundation, with its focus on educating children from challenging situations or backgrounds. The school will begin with two grades, third and fourth, with plans to expand in the coming years.

For those who complete the program, which has been operating for years, James has arranged for free tuition to the University of Akron starting in 2021. He also created a program for parents of the at-risk children to return to complete their high school educations, and he has planned an institute to help prepare high-school-age students for college.

In all, James and his foundation leaders hope that more than 1,200 children will pass through the program and into college by 2029.

Trump is traveling to Ohio on Saturday for a campaign rally.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst and The Associated Press contributed to this report.