NFL not expected to implement new national anthem policy this season

The NFL is not expected to implement a new policy on the national anthem this season, league sources told ESPN, no matter how many meetings and conversations occur regarding the topic.

The new policy is going to be no policy -- at least for this season, according to sources.

Too many people have stances too strong to figure out a compromise, although talks will continue.

Players began sitting or kneeling during the anthem in 2016 to protest racial inequality, police brutality and other issues. The protests have become a divisive topic of debate, and the NFL and players' union still haven't said whether players will be punished this season if they choose to kneel or demonstrate during the anthem.

The NFL passed a new anthem policy in May, but those rules were put on hold to allow the league and union to further discuss the issue.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.