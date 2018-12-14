NFL suspends Raiders' Martavis Bryant for violating substance abuse policy

Oakland Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant has been indefinitely suspended by the NFL on Friday for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

"Effective immediately, Martavis Bryant has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his April 2017 conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse," the league said in a statement.

Bryant, who was placed on injured reserve by the Raiders with a knee injury earlier this month, caught 19 passes for 266 yards this season.

The Raiders had released the talented but troubled receiver on Sept. 1, but re-signed Bryant on Sept. 12 after the NFL allowed him to play while his yearlong suspension was under appeal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bryant, 26, was suspended for the entire 2016 season while with the Pittsburgh Steelers for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, but he returned to haul in 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns in 2017.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.