Nicco Montano won't defend title after being transported to hospital

UFC flyweight champion Nicco Montano was transported to the hospital Friday and will not defend her 125-pound title against Valentina Shevchenko on Saturday.

The title fight was supposed to co-headline UFC 228 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. UFC released an official statement on the matter Friday.

"As a precautionary measure, UFC flyweight Nicco Montano was transported to a medical facility Friday morning due to health concerns," the statement read.

Shevchenko also will not fight on the card.

Montano (4-2) became UFC's first female flyweight champion in December but has not defended her title yet due to health reasons. She has battled a foot injury and had her tonsils removed in 2017.

Shevchenko (15-3) has been waiting for a shot at the 125-pound title and was heavily favored to defeat Montano on Saturday. During the past two months, she repeatedly said she was not confident Montano would ultimately face her.

UFC has not stated whether the fight will be rescheduled.

Information from ESPN's Ariel Helwani was used in this report.