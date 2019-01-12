Nick Collison's No. 4 to be retired by Thunder

Nick Collison's No. 4 will be the first number retired by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder announced Saturday they'll retire Collison's jersey in a ceremony on March 20.

"I am thrilled that Nick Collison will be the first Thunder player to have their number retired in Oklahoma City," said Thunder chairman Clayton I. Bennett. "He has cemented himself as part of the fabric of this community and our organization by setting an example of commitment, hard work and authenticity. Congratulations, Nick."

Collison retired in May after spending his entire career with the Thunder franchise. He was selected 12th overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2003 draft out of Kansas. The Sonics relocated to Oklahoma City for the 2008-09 season.

Six numbers were retired by the franchise in Seattle.