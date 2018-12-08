Nicole Kornet ineligible to win car because of status as ex-UCLA player

Never had winning a car seemed so easy.

Former UCLA basketball player Nicole Kornet made a layup, a free throw, a 3-pointer and a half-court shot in succession during a promotional contest in her former team's game against Fresno State on Friday night. The usual prize for hitting all four is a car, but as a former player, Kornet wasn't eligible to win.

That didn't stop her from celebrating like she had.

UCLA clarified Saturday that Kornet knew she wasn't eligible for the prize and was allowed to participate because it was her birthday.

"Nicole was selected to do the supershot game at halftime, but there was no prize on the line, and the game was not represented as such," a UCLA spokesperson wrote in an email. "They were aware all along that she was ineligible for any prize, as was Nicole. She did not sign a contract, and there was no mention of her playing for a car -- or any prize -- during the game."

Kornet began her career at Oklahoma before transferring to UCLA, where she started seven games for the Bruins in 2016-17, averaging 7.7 points per game. Her brother, Luke, is on a two-way contract with the New York Knicks and has appeared in six games this season.

While she won't end up with a car, Friday's performance still made for a memorable birthday.