Nicole Kornet has prize taken away over status as former UCLA player

Never had winning a car seemed so easy.

Former UCLA basketball player Nicole Kornet made a layup, a free throw, a 3-pointer and a half-court shot in succession during a promotional contest in her former team's game against Fresno State on Friday night. The prize for making all four was a car, so a fitting celebration followed when Kornet's final shot went in.

That elation was short-lived.

After posting the video to , Kornet followed up Saturday morning with bad news: She wasn't eligible. In a tweet that was later deleted, Kornet said the contract for the contest said the participant needed to be four years removed from their basketball career. Her final season at UCLA, where she transferred to after playing three years at Oklahoma, ended in 2017.

"They're not letting me keep it," she wrote in another deleted tweet. "It's okay though, my dad can now sleep easy knowing I don't have to pay any taxes. Forward thinking."

Kornet also tweeted that UCLA did nothing wrong.

UCLA has not responded to a request for comment from ESPN.

Kornet started seven games for the Bruins in 2016-17, averaging 7.7 points per game. Her brother, Luke, is on a two-way contract with the New York Knicks and has appeared in six games this season.