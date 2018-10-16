Ohio State DE Nick Bosa leaving school to concentrate on draft

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa has withdrawn from school to focus on the rehabilitation of an injury to a core muscle. The school announced Tuesday that the All-American defensive end will not return and will now presumably focus on readying himself for the 2019 NFL draft.

"I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us," Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said in a statement. "I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter. I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program. He is a first-class young man who we have been honored to coach."

Bosa injured a core muscle in the third quarter of a 40-28 win over TCU on Sept. 15, had surgery to repair the injury on Sept. 20 and has since been recovering. The reigning Big Ten defensive lineman of the year had not been cleared for team activities and was ruled out for the upcoming game against Purdue, still dealing with his injury.

Through just three games of the season, Bosa had four sacks, six tackles for loss and was leading the team in tackles at the time of the injury.

Nick is the younger brother of San Diego Chargers defensive end, Joey Bosa, who was selected No. 3 overall in the 2016 NFL draft. Joey also starred at Ohio State and had similar numbers to younger brother Nick while in college. Now Nick, with his college career over, is currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect on both Mel Kiper and Todd McShay's latest Big Board rankings, depicting the top players for the 2019 NFL draft.

The injury is not expected to impact his future status, and Bosa believes the decision to withdraw from school to focus on his rehab will give him a higher chance of maintaining that draft status.