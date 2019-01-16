Ex-Ohio State QB Tate Martell says he's transferring to Miami

Former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell announced he's transferring to the University of Miami.

TE Brevin Jordan and Bubba Bolden, both of whom attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas with Martell, were pictured in Martell's announcement tweet. Jordan attends Miami; Bolden said earlier this month that he will transfer from USC to Miami.

Martell redshirted his freshman season before backing up Dwayne Haskins in 2018, when he completed 23 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 128 yards with a pair of TDs.

Martell will have three more years of eligibility and, unless granted a waiver, will have to sit out the 2019 season.

He will join a Hurricanes team led by a new head coach in Manny Diaz and a new offensive coordinator in Dan Enos.

Miami received good news on Tuesday when wide receiver Jeff Thomas said he will return to the Hurricanes and not transfer to Illinois, as he had previously announced.