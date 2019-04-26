Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was taken with the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray becomes the second straight Sooner quarterback selected with the first pick after former teammate Baker Mayfield was selected #1 by the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner ranked in the top five nationally in passing efficiency, passing yardage, passing touchdowns and rushing yardage by a quarterback.

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

The Ohio State pass rusher started the first three games of 2018 before an injured core muscle forced him to miss the rest of the season. In 2017, Bosa was the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection. He is the brother of defensive end Joey Bosa, who was drafted by the San Diego Chargers #3 overall in 2016.

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

The red-shirt junior was an Associated Press first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection, starting 15 times in 2018 and leading the Tide with 18.5 tackles for loss among his 70 total stops.

4. Oakland Raiders: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

The first-team All-ACC selection and winner of the Ted Hendricks Award racked up 53 stops, 19.5 for loss, 11.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and three forced fumbles in 15 starts.

