Ons Jabeur and Iga Swiatek compete in US Open women's tennis final

The world No. 1 and No. 5 are facing off in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The U.S. Open women's tournament is reaching its conclusion after a thrilling, historic two weeks.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland will face off against world No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, on Saturday afternoon. No matter the outcome, it will be a notable win in tennis history -- and will mark a first-time U.S. Open champion.

"Iga never loses finals, so it's going to be very tough," Jabeur told reporters. "I know she struggled a little bit with the balls here, but I don't see her struggling much, to be honest. She's playing awesome. It's going to be a tough match. Definitely going for my revenge. I love playing on this surface, and I feel like I know exactly what to do against her."

Should Swiatek win, she'll become the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two major championships in the same season. She is also the first Polish woman to reach the U.S. Open final and would be the first champion.

Swiatek, 21, is already a two-time French Open champion.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia returns a shot against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 6, 2022, in the Flushing, N.Y. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

"Keep believing. Keep fighting. Keep improving," she wrote on Instagram after making the final.

Should Jabeur, 28, win, she'll become the first Arab and first African woman to win the U.S. Open. She already made history as the first African and Arab woman to reach the final of the tournament.

This comes just two months after she made history at Wimbledon as the first African woman and Arab woman to reach a grand slam singles final in the professional era, according to The Associated Press. She lost the Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina.

Iga Swiatek hits a forehand against Aryna Sabalenka (not pictured) on day eleven of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center, in Flushing, N.Y., on Sept. 8, 2022. Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports

"I take it as a great privilege and as good pressure for me," she said recently, according to The New York Times. "I love that I have that kind of support, and I always try to be positive in my life and see even bad things in a positive way. I don't just play for myself. I play also for my country."

To reach the final, Swiatek came back from losing the first set in the semifinals to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Jabeur beat Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in a dominant 66-minute match.

The 2022 U.S. Open has been a memorable one. It kicked off with Serena Williams' possible last run, which was ended in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic. Tomljanovic was, in turn, defeated by Jabeur in the fifth round.

Meanwhile, on the men's side, memorable matches included America's Frances Tiafoe knocking out Rafael Nadal, while Nick Kyrgios defeated world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. Tiafoe then defeated Andrey Rublev to become the first American man to reach the semifinals of the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006.