Oregon State to face Arkansas in College World Series finals

OMAHA, Neb. -- Oregon State will face Arkansas for the national championship in college baseball after the Beavers won a fourth straight game at the College World Series, 5-2 over Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Sophomore designated hitter Tyler Malone delivered a three-run home run in Oregon State's five-run third inning, all the support needed for starting pitcher Kevin Abel. The freshman right-hander gave the Beavers their first quality start of this CWS, lasting seven innings. Abel allowed three hits and struck out five.

Mississippi State, which had made a habit of late-game heroics this season, loaded the bases in the ninth but Jake Mulholland got Jordan Westburg to ground into a fielder's choice to end the game.

Seeded third overall in the NCAA postseason, Oregon State (53-11-1) advances to the best-of-three championship series for the first time since it won consecutive national titles under coach Pat Casey in 2006 and 2007. It marks the first time at TD Ameritrade Park, home to the CWS since 2011, that a team has advanced to the championship round after losing its first game at the tournament.

Ten teams -- most recently South Carolina in 2010 -- won championships after first-round defeats.

The Beavers lost to North Carolina 8-6 in the opening game as ace pitcher Luke Heimlich lasted 2? innings, his season low in a start. Heimlich, the controversial left-hander who went unselected in the Major League Baseball amateur draft for the second straight year after winning a nation-best 16 games, was also hit hard Wednesday in Oregon State's 11-6 win over the Tar Heels.

Heimlich pleaded guilty in 2012 to felony molestation of an underage relative. He has repeatedly denied committing the offense. The senior is now in line to pitch in the championship series, which begins Monday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN and the ESPN app.)

The Beavers scored all five runs in the third inning with two outs on singles by Adley Rutschman and Michael Gretler before the big blow to right field by Malone -- his eighth homer of the year on a 3-1 pitch from Mississippi State starter Ethan Small.

Arkansas secured its opportunity to play for the title with a 5-2 win over defending national champion Florida on Friday. The Razorbacks are seeking their first championship in baseball and playing for the title for the first time since 1979.