New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested after Las Vegas nightclub fight: Police

Kamara is being charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas Sunday, police said.

The arrest happened shortly after the 26-year-old played in the Pro Bowl on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed that at around 5:50 p.m. local time on Saturday, LVMPD was dispatched to a casino, where they found a victim who was beaten at a nightclub by Kamara.

Police said they located Kamara on Sunday and arrested him.

He has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.